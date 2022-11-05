Nokia 2780 Flip vs Nokia 2660 Flip: A spec-by-spec comparison

Nokia 2780 Flip vs Nokia 2660 Flip: A spec-by-spec comparison1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
- Nokia 2780 Flip phone comes powered by Qualcomm 215 chipset and features a 5MP camera on the back.
HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia 2780 Flip phone with a clamshell design. The feature phone debuted in the US market and is likely to launch soon in other markets as well. The all-new Nokia 2780 Flip phone comes powered by Qualcomm 215 chipset and features a 5MP camera on the back.
The smartphone will join the existing Nokia 2660 Flip phone which is priced at ₹4,699. Similar to the Nokia 2780 Flip, Nokia 2660 Flip also has a T9 keyboard and comes with flip design having dual displays. The feature phone is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 0.3MP main camera and offers a 2.8-inch main display.
Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Nokia 2780 Flip and Nokia 2660 Flip
|Specifications
|Nokia 2780 Flip
|Nokia 2660 Flip
|Display
|2.7-inch primary display + 1.77-inch secondary display
|2.8-inch primary display + 1.77-inch secondary display
|RAM
|4GB
|48MP
|Storage
|512M; can be expanded up to 32GB
|128MB; can be expanded up to 32GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm 215
|Unisoc T107
|Operating system
|KaiOS 3.1
|S30+
|Camera
|5MP
|0.3MP
|Battery
|1,450mAh removable battery
|1,450mAh removable battery
|Price
|$89.99 (approx. ₹7,400)
|₹4,699
|Colour options
|Blue, Red
|Blue, Black, Red
