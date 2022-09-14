HMD-Global owned Nokia has expanded its range of feature phones in India. The company has launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G feature phone in the country with built-in wireless earbuds that are housed in a sleek slider. Wireless FM radio, in-built MP3 player, dedicated music control are some of the features that come with the feature phone.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Price and availability

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a price tag of ₹4,999. The feature phone will go on sale on September 19 via Nokia online store along with online and offline retail partners across the country. Black and White are the two colour variants of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio specifications

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio feature phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and comes powered by Unisoc T107 processor. The handset runs on S30+ operating system. On the battery front, the feature phone is claimed to deliver long hours of talk time and weeks of standby on a single charge.

The new Nokia feature phone is equipped with environmental noise cancellation and supports VoLTE 4G connectivity. Key highlight of the device is the in-bulit wireless earbuds placed beneath a sleek and robust slider. Users can pop them out when you want to listen and put them back to charge inside the slider. Because the earbuds are housed in the phone itself, users always know where they are. It is notable to state here that the wireless earbuds work with other devices as well.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio offers wireless FM radio and an in-built MP3 player. Buyers will also get a dedicated control panel for music with the new Nokia phone.

Commenting on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said “We are elated at the great response received for Nokia 8210 4G , Nokia 2660 Flip from our fans . The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition in our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers audio freedom through game-changing design. It takes the most-loved features of Nokia 5310 and makes it even better by integrating wireless earbuds, boosting the battery, having dedicated audio control keys, and 4G. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks."