New Nokia feature phone comes with in-built wireless earbuds: Details2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:10 AM IST
HMD-Global owned Nokia has expanded its range of feature phones in India. The company has launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G feature phone in the country with built-in wireless earbuds that are housed in a sleek slider. Wireless FM radio, in-built MP3 player, dedicated music control are some of the features that come with the feature phone.