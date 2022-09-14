New Nokia feature phone comes with in-built wireless earbuds: Details

Commenting on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said “We are elated at the great response received for Nokia 8210 4G , Nokia 2660 Flip from our fans . The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition in our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers audio freedom through game-changing design. It takes the most-loved features of Nokia 5310 and makes it even better by integrating wireless earbuds, boosting the battery, having dedicated audio control keys, and 4G. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks."