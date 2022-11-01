HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia G60 5G mid range phone in India. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The phone features a full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Nokia claims that the handset can deliver up to 2 days of battery life.

Nokia G60 5G Price

Nokia G60 5G phone is priced at ₹29,999. The handset packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity. It is up for pre-orders on Nokia website till November 7. Those who pre-book the phone will get Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth ₹3,599 for free.

Sale of Nokia G60 5G will begin November 8. Buyers can choose from Black and Ice colour options of the device.

Nokia G60 5G features

Nokia G60 5G phone is equipped with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The handset runs on Android 12 operating system. Nokia promises up to three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates with Nokia G60 5G. For optics, the handset is equipped with triple camera on the back.

Rear camera system consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the device boasts of an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features on the phone include Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, and AI Portrait.

The dual-SIM Nokia G60 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device comes with IP52 rating and is water and dust resistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and NFC are the connectivity features available on the phone.