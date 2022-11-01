Nokia announces new mid-range phone in India with Snapdragon processor: Details2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- Nokia G60 5G phone is priced at ₹29,999. The handset packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity.
HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia G60 5G mid range phone in India. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The phone features a full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Nokia claims that the handset can deliver up to 2 days of battery life.