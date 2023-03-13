Nokia C12 is latest entry-level phone with octa-core chipset. Should you buy?

Commenting on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said, "we are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package. Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with an Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for an enhanced user experience. We believe that our customers deserve the very best, and we are proud to deliver it through our commitment to quality, security, and innovation."