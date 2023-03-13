Nokia C12 is latest entry-level phone with octa-core chipset. Should you buy?2 min read . 05:19 PM IST

HMD Global-owned Nokia has expanded its smartphone range in India with the launch of Nokia C12. The handset comes with a price tag of ₹5,999 and will be available in the country via Amazon.
Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint are the colour variants of the Nokia C12. The handset packs 2GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. As mentioned above, it can be purchased at ₹5,999. Do note that the said price is for limited time only.
On the specifications front, Nokia C12 has a waterdrop notch display with 6.3-inch HD+ screen. The notch houses the front camera. The handset has a chunk build quality with a single camera sensor on the back. The phone’s body is made of plastic.
The Nokia C12 smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor. It runs on Android 12 Go edition. The company offers two years of regular security updates.
As far as the camera is concerned, the handset has an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a 5MP camera sensor with features like night model and portrait mode.
As mentioned above, the handset packs 2GB RAM. It offers 2GB of additional virtual RAM support as well along with support for up to 256GB expandable storage support.
Commenting on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said, "we are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package. Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with an Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for an enhanced user experience. We believe that our customers deserve the very best, and we are proud to deliver it through our commitment to quality, security, and innovation."
