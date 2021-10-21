HMD Global has introduced a new C-series smartphone Nokia C30. The phone has been introduced in strategic partnership with Jio in India. The entry-level Nokia C30 is the fourth Nokia smartphone that comes with the benefits of the special JioExclusive program.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C30 is available in India in Green and White and comes in 3/32GB and 4/64GB configurations starting at a recommended best buy price of ₹10,999 & 11,999 respectively, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

Customers who choose to avail JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of 10% or a maximum of ₹1000 on the best buy price, and will have to pay ₹9,999 and ₹10,999 for the 3GB & 4GB variant respectively.

Customers can avail the offer at participating retail stores or through the MyJio app. In case of self-enrolment via MyJio app, they can opt for JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device and the Price Support benefits would be passed directly to customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

Jio subscribers doing recharge of ₹249 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth ₹4000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Display

The Nokia C30 gets a 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution. The display gets a water-drop notch on top to house the front-facing camera. The Nokia C30 gets a polycarbonate shell.

Battery

The Nokia C30 gets a 6000 mAh battery which the company claims can provide up to three days of back up on single charge.

Camera

Nokia C30 comes with a dual 13MP camera, which the company claims is the highest resolution on a C-series device yet. The second camera module is a depth sensor for portrait shots.

Security

HMD Global promises that the Nokia C30 will get quarterly security updates for two years. The phone also gets both fingerprint and face unlock for added protection.

