Nokia C31 comes to India with Google-powered camera: Price and details

HMD Global-owned Nokia has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Nokia C31. The smartphone is a budget category device. It comes with a starting price of ₹9,999. Nokia C31 is up for purchase in the country via Nokia online store along with offline retail stores across the country.
Nokia C31 is offered in two storage options. The phone’s base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Another variant packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The former is priced at ₹9,999, while the latter can be purchased at ₹10,999.
Nokia C31 specifications
The Nokia C31 smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch 2.5D toughened glass with a resolution of 1600x720. The handset is equipped with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a triple camera system at the back. It offers a 13 MP Main AF + 2 MP Depth FF + 2 MP Macro FF paired with an LED flash light.
The smartphone comes powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. It runs on Android 12 operating system and packs up to 4GB of RAM. There is an internal storage capacity of 64GB. It is a dual SIM phone that comes with a microSD card which can be used to expand Nokia C31’s storage capacity up to 256GB.
The handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10 watt charging. Nokia claims that the Nokia C31 can last up to 3 days on a single charge. Charcoal and Mint are two colour options of the smartphone. Connectivity features on the device are Bluetooth version 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack among others.