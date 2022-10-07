Nokia G11 Plus with Face Unlock feature, launched in India: Check price, specs

The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a sole 4GB RAM with 64Gb storage variant which is priced at ₹12,499 on the Nokia India site. This handset is available for purchase in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colour.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Nokia has launched its Nokia G11 Plus in India. The company teased the arrival of this handset in India on Wednesday with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience. HMD Global released this budget smartphone in the global market earlier this year in June. The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Nokia claims that the battery of this smartphone can provide a backup for up to three days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nokia has launched its Nokia G11 Plus in India. The company teased the arrival of this handset in India on Wednesday with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience. HMD Global released this budget smartphone in the global market earlier this year in June. The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Nokia claims that the battery of this smartphone can provide a backup for up to three days.
Nokia G11 Plus: Price in India
The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a sole 4GB RAM with 64Gb storage variant which is priced at ₹12,499 on the Nokia India site. This handset is available for purchase in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colour. It is expected to be soon available in other leading retail and online stores.
Nokia G11 Plus: Price in India
The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a sole 4GB RAM with 64Gb storage variant which is priced at ₹12,499 on the Nokia India site. This handset is available for purchase in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colour. It is expected to be soon available in other leading retail and online stores.
Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications
The latest handset from Nokia features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC. There is also 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM that can be extended via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It runs on a bloatware-free Android 12 OS and the company has promised two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications
The latest handset from Nokia features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC. There is also 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM that can be extended via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It runs on a bloatware-free Android 12 OS and the company has promised two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, the Nokia G11 Plus features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2MP fixed focus depth camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, this handset sports an 8MP fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
For optics, the Nokia G11 Plus features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2MP fixed focus depth camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, this handset sports an 8MP fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
The smartphone measures 164.8x75.9x8.55mm and weighs about 192gm, says Nokia G11 Plus is said to have a three day battery life and support 10W charging. This is a dual SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone which also supports dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. It gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For security authentication, this smartphone gets a Face Unlock feature and a rear fingerprint sensor. It has also received an IP52 rating for great water resistance.
The smartphone measures 164.8x75.9x8.55mm and weighs about 192gm, says Nokia G11 Plus is said to have a three day battery life and support 10W charging. This is a dual SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone which also supports dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. It gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For security authentication, this smartphone gets a Face Unlock feature and a rear fingerprint sensor. It has also received an IP52 rating for great water resistance.