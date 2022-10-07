Nokia G11 Plus with Face Unlock feature, launched in India: Check price, specs

Nokia has launched its Nokia G11 Plus in India. The company teased the arrival of this handset in India on Wednesday with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience. HMD Global released this budget smartphone in the global market earlier this year in June. The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Nokia claims that the battery of this smartphone can provide a backup for up to three days.

