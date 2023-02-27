Nokia G22 smartphone launched with QuickFix repairability: All you need to know

HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia smartphones, has released its first smartphone with a focus on repairability, the Nokia G22 in collaboration with iFixit. The phone features QuickFix design, which allows users to access repair guides and affordable parts to easily replace damaged components such as the display, charging port, or battery.

HMD Global also announced that the Nokia G22 smartphone boasts a back cover made entirely of 100% recycled plastic and features OZO Playback for enhanced bass and clearer sound quality. The device currently operates on the Android 12 operating system and the company pledges to provide two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the phone.

The Nokia G22 is available in two color variants, Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue, with a starting price of 179 euros. iFixit is offering home Fit Kits for the smartphone at a cost of 5 euros. However, the company has not disclosed any information regarding the availability and launch date of the device in India.

Nokia G22: Specifications

The Nokia G22 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720x1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also offers 500 nits of typical brightness and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to provide additional protection.

With a dual-SIM capability, the Nokia G22 is driven by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset combined with 4GB of RAM. The device is offered in two storage configurations - 64GB and 128GB - and can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Running on Android 12, the Nokia G22 features a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device is equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Nokia G22 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP52 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes. The device is powered by a 5050mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.