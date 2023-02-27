Nokia G22 smartphone launched with QuickFix repairability: All you need to know
- HMD Global also announced that the Nokia G22 smartphone boasts a back cover made entirely of 100% recycled plastic and features OZO Playback for enhanced bass and clearer sound quality. The device currently operates on the Android 12 operating system and the company pledges to provide two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the phone.
HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia smartphones, has released its first smartphone with a focus on repairability, the Nokia G22 in collaboration with iFixit. The phone features QuickFix design, which allows users to access repair guides and affordable parts to easily replace damaged components such as the display, charging port, or battery.
