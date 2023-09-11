Nokia G42 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Check price, specifications and more1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Nokia launches Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India with 6.56-inch display, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, and triple rear cameras. Price starts at Rs. 12,599.
Nokia has launched its latest Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India today. The latest 5G device from Nokia is offered by its licensee HMD Global. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It runs Android 13 with promised updates and has IP52-rated dust and water resistance.