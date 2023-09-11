Nokia has launched its latest Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India today. The latest 5G device from Nokia is offered by its licensee HMD Global. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It runs Android 13 with promised updates and has IP52-rated dust and water resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nokia G42 5G: Price in India The Nokia G42 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,599, offering a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two color options: So Grey and So Purple. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 15th.

The handset was introduced in Europe in June at a cost of EUR 199, which is approximately Rs. 20,800, for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Nokia G42 5G: Specifications The Nokia G42 5G operates on Android 13 and is committed to receiving two years of Android OS upgrades along with monthly security updates for three years. It boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits. The display also incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.

Powering this 5G smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC, combined with a maximum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

In terms of its camera setup, the Nokia G42 5G features a triple rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

This smartphone from Nokia offers various connectivity options, including 5G, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It comes equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset also boasts an IP52-rated build, providing dust and water resistance.

The Nokia G42 5G is supported by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging. The battery is said to provide up to three days of playback time on a single charge. The phone has dimensions of 165x8.55x75.8mm and weighs 193.8 grams.

