Nokia has launched its latest Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India today. The latest 5G device from Nokia is offered by its licensee HMD Global. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 480+ SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It runs Android 13 with promised updates and has IP52-rated dust and water resistance.
Nokia G42 5G: Price in India
The Nokia G42 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,599, offering a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two color options: So Grey and So Purple. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 15th.
The handset was introduced in Europe in June at a cost of EUR 199, which is approximately Rs. 20,800, for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Nokia G42 5G: Specifications
The Nokia G42 5G operates on Android 13 and is committed to receiving two years of Android OS upgrades along with monthly security updates for three years. It boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits. The display also incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.
Powering this 5G smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC, combined with a maximum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.
In terms of its camera setup, the Nokia G42 5G features a triple rear camera arrangement, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.
This smartphone from Nokia offers various connectivity options, including 5G, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It comes equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset also boasts an IP52-rated build, providing dust and water resistance.
The Nokia G42 5G is supported by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging. The battery is said to provide up to three days of playback time on a single charge. The phone has dimensions of 165x8.55x75.8mm and weighs 193.8 grams.
Catch all the Technology News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.