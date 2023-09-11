Nokia G42, company's fastest smartphone set to debut today. All we know so far

The Nokia G42 5G launches with a premium look, ample RAM, excellent camera quality, security updates, and an HD display.

The Nokia G42 5G is launching today, and it comes with some enticing features for Indian users. Here are five reasons why you might consider buying it:

Premium Look One of the first reasons to consider the Nokia G42 5G is its premium appearance. Nokia is offering this upcoming phone in three color options: So Purple, So Grey, and recently introduced Pink.

Ample RAM Another significant factor is the phone's generous 11GB of RAM. With this much RAM, you can comfortably use multiple apps simultaneously.

Excellent Camera Quality The Nokia G42 5G boasts impressive camera quality, featuring a 50MP triple rear AI camera setup for capturing clear and detailed images. Additionally, it comes with an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Security Updates Nokia promises regular security updates for the Nokia G42 5G, with updates available to users for the next three years. Furthermore, users will receive Android OS updates for two years.

HD Display Nokia is equipping the G42 5G with a large 16.6cm HD display, providing an excellent experience for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web.

The company hinted about the price of the smartphone over X. Interestingly, Nokia is also introducing a new pink colour option for the global market. This smartphone will be available on Amazon for sale in India.

To recall, Nokia posted on X, asking people to make a guess about its pricing. It offered options: ₹16,xxx and ₹18,xxx. This indicates that the smartphone is likely to be priced below ₹20,000. However, there can be different variants of the device at different prices and storage.

The Nokia G42 5G is now accessible in Europe for EUR 199, approximately Rs. 20,800, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Notably, Nokia has introduced a fresh color variant named "So Pink" in regions outside of India, complementing the existing "Grey" and "So Purple" choices that have been available since the phone's initial release in June. However, it remains uncertain whether the "So Pink" option will be offered in India.