Nokia G60 5G first sale in India today: Price, features and more details

Nokia G60 5G is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available on the company’s website. Nokia G60 5G is a mid-range phone which comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. It boasts of a 50MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.

