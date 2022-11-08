Nokia G60 5G first sale in India today: Price, features and more details

Nokia G60 5G first sale in India today: Price, features and more details2 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- Nokia G60 5G phone comes with a price tag of ₹29,999. The handset is packed with 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity.
Nokia G60 5G is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available on the company’s website. Nokia G60 5G is a mid-range phone which comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. It boasts of a 50MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
Nokia G60 5G is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available on the company’s website. Nokia G60 5G is a mid-range phone which comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. It boasts of a 50MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
Nokia G60 5G phone comes with a price tag of ₹29,999. The handset is packed with 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone has been up for pre-order on Nokia India website. The company promises Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth ₹3,599 for free for those who pre-order the phone.
Nokia G60 5G phone comes with a price tag of ₹29,999. The handset is packed with 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone has been up for pre-order on Nokia India website. The company promises Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth ₹3,599 for free for those who pre-order the phone.
Buyers can choose from Black and Ice colour options of the device.
Buyers can choose from Black and Ice colour options of the device.
Nokia G60 5G has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone’s display offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits.
Nokia G60 5G has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone’s display offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits.
The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. Nokia promises up to three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates with Nokia G60 5G. For optics, the handset is equipped with a triple camera on the back.
The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system. Nokia promises up to three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates with Nokia G60 5G. For optics, the handset is equipped with a triple camera on the back.
Rear camera system consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the device boasts of an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features on the phone include Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, and AI Portrait.
Rear camera system consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the device boasts of an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features on the phone include Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, and AI Portrait.
The dual-SIM Nokia G60 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device comes with IP52 rating and is water and dust resistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and NFC are the connectivity features available on the phone.
The dual-SIM Nokia G60 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device comes with IP52 rating and is water and dust resistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and NFC are the connectivity features available on the phone.