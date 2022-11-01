Nokia G60 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: A spec-by-spec comparison

Nokia G60 5G is now official in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that comes powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The all new Nokia phone is priced at ₹29,999 and features a FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Users will get a triple camera system on the back comprising of a 50MP main sensor paired with 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth lens. With these features and price point, the smartphone stands against Samsung Galaxy A53 5G which offers similar RAM and storage options as the Nokia G60 5G.

