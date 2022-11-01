Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Nokia G60 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: A spec-by-spec comparison

Nokia G60 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: A spec-by-spec comparison

1 min read . 03:59 PM ISTLivemint
Nokia G60 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • The all new Nokia phone is priced at 29,999 and features a FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Users will get a triple camera system on the back comprising of a 50MP main sensor paired with 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth lens.

Nokia G60 5G is now official in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that comes powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The all new Nokia phone is priced at 29,999 and features a FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Users will get a triple camera system on the back comprising of a 50MP main sensor paired with 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth lens. With these features and price point, the smartphone stands against Samsung Galaxy A53 5G which offers similar RAM and storage options as the Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G60 5G is now official in India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that comes powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The all new Nokia phone is priced at 29,999 and features a FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Users will get a triple camera system on the back comprising of a 50MP main sensor paired with 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth lens. With these features and price point, the smartphone stands against Samsung Galaxy A53 5G which offers similar RAM and storage options as the Nokia G60 5G

Here's a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

Here's a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

SpecificationsNokia G60 5GSamsung Galaxy A53 5G
Display6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G5nm octa-core processor
RAM & Storage6GB, 128GB6GB, 128GB
Operating systemAndroid 12One UI based on Android
Rear camera50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4)64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) + 5MP (f/2.4)
Front camera8MP (f/2.0)32MP (f/2.2)
Battery4,500mAh with 20watt fast charging5,000mAh
Colour optionsBlack, IceAwesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach
Price 29,999 34,499 onwards
SpecificationsNokia G60 5GSamsung Galaxy A53 5G
Display6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G5nm octa-core processor
RAM & Storage6GB, 128GB6GB, 128GB
Operating systemAndroid 12One UI based on Android
Rear camera50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4)64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) + 5MP (f/2.4)
Front camera8MP (f/2.0)32MP (f/2.2)
Battery4,500mAh with 20watt fast charging5,000mAh
Colour optionsBlack, IceAwesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach
Price 29,999 34,499 onwards
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP