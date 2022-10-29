Nokia G60 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 to launch soon in India: All details

HDMI Global (a manufacturer of Nokia smartphones) is all set to launch Nokia G60 5G in India. The company confirmed the launch of its upcoming 5G handset in India. Interestingly, the company also stated that the smartphone will soon be up for pre-order in the country soon.
Nokia Mobile India took to Twitter to announce the launch of its new 5G smartphone. The company tweeted, “Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity and years of hardware and software support on the new Nokia G60 5G. Pre-booking with exclusive offers, coming soon. #NokiaG605G #Nokiaphones #LoveTrustKeep."
Ahead of the official launch, the company has also listed the smartphone on its official website revealing its specifications.
The Nokia G60 5G comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The handset display offers 120Hz refresh rate and it is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.
The 5G-enabled smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone packs 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card.
Nokia G60 5G runs Android 12 operating system and it sports a triple rear camera. The rear camera houses a 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset offers an 8MP camera.
To recall, Nokia recently launched its Nokia G11 Plus in India. The company teased the arrival of this handset in India with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience. HMD Global released this budget smartphone in the global market earlier this year in June. The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Nokia claims that the battery of this smartphone can provide a backup for up to three days.
The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a sole 4GB RAM with 64Gb storage variant which is priced at ₹12,499 on the Nokia India site. This handset is available for purchase in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colour. It is expected to be soon available in other leading retail and online stores.