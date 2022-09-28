Nokia launches new tablet under ₹15,000: Features, availability and more2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 02:17 PM IST
- Nokia T10 tablet boasts of an 8MP primary camera at the back. At the front, the device comes with a 2MP sensor.
Listen to this article
HMD Global owned Nokia has expanded its range of Android tablets in India with the launch of Nokia T10. The new tablet was first unveiled in July this year for select global markets. Nokia T10 is equipped with an 8-inch display and runs on Android operating system.