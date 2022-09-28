HMD Global owned Nokia has expanded its range of Android tablets in India with the launch of Nokia T10. The new tablet was first unveiled in July this year for select global markets. Nokia T10 is equipped with an 8-inch display and runs on Android operating system.

The new tablet is offered in two storage variants. The base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. It costs ₹11,799. Another variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at ₹12,799. Nokia T10 tablet can be purchased via Amazon along with the official Nokia India website. The current model is WiFi enabled, Nokia says that it will also launch an LTE variant in India soon.

Nokia T10 specifications

Nokia T10 is equipped with an 8-inch display with Full HD resoltuion. The screen offers a peak brightness of 450 nits. The all-new Nokia tablet comes powered by Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM. The tablet runs on Android 12 operating system. HMD Global has not clarified whether the Nokia T10 will receive the Android 12L update in future.

For optics, the Nokia T10 tablet boasts of an 8MP primary camera at the back. At the front, the device comes with a 2MP sensor. The tablet is backed by a 5,250mAh battery with 10watt charging support. Stereo speakers, biometric face unlock, IPX2 rating, and Google kids space and entertainment space are other features of the Nokia T10.

Earlier this month, Nokia launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G feature phone in the country with built-in wireless earbuds that are housed in a sleek slider. Wireless FM radio, in-built MP3 player, dedicated music control are some of the features that come with the feature phone. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a price tag of ₹4,999. The feature phone will be available on Nokia online store along with online and offline retail partners across the country. Black and White are the two colour variants of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.