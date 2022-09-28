Nokia launches new tablet under 15,000: Features, availability and more

Earlier this month, Nokia launched Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G feature phone in the country with built-in wireless earbuds that are housed in a sleek slider. Wireless FM radio, in-built MP3 player, dedicated music control are some of the features that come with the feature phone. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a price tag of ₹4,999. The feature phone will be available on Nokia online store along with online and offline retail partners across the country. Black and White are the two colour variants of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.

