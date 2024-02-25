Nokia phone licensor HMD to bring out own smartphone brand

Barcelona: HMD, the licensor of Nokia phones, will bring out its own brand of smartphones by the middle of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three types of smartphones, including two focused on sustainability and repairability, and one Barbie flip phone in partnership with Mattel, will be introduced globally by July. Nokia brand, for which HMD has the license till the end of 2026, will be limited to feature phones, a model of which will also be introduced by May.

"We have plans to do so much more as we introduce the world to the new HMD. We want to be a catalyst for positive and profitable change by embracing a multi-brand strategy: crafting new HMD original devices, creating Nokia phones and collaborating with well- known global partners," Jean-Francois Baril, HMD co-founder, chairman and CEO, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone brand has a small share, about 1% as per Counterpoint Research, of the Indian market but considers the South Asian nation its most critical one. Senior executives said that products will be made available in the market soon after or possibly alongside the global launch.

"We are confident about a strong smart 5G portfolio for India and other markets which we will announce very soon," said Ravi Kunwar, vice president - India & APAC at HMD.

The company has also announced HMD Fusion, which is a new smartphone-style device, running on Android which will allow users to programme their own hardware accessories to suit their needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HMD Fusion will have a built-in screen and battery, and six pogo pins on the back of the device to attach hardware accessories. Pogo pins enable modular attachments on the back of a device.

In India, Nokia was among the first mobile phone makers to localize production and it had its largest manufacturing facility here, before it closed down.

For the past three years, HMD Global has made almost all its smartphone models in India, through contract manufacturing partnerships with Foxconn, Dixon Technologies and Lava International. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company made India its export hub after starting exports of the Nokia 105 featurephone, the first one to cost below ₹1,000, to a few African countries since August.

The reporter is in Barcelona to cover the Mobile World Congress at the invitation of Xiaomi.

