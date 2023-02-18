Nokia X30 vs Nokia G60: How the two smartphones with Snapdragon 695 compare
- Both Nokia X30 and Nokia G60 come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
HMD Global owned Nokia has launched Nokia X30 smartphone in India. Nokia X30 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and runs on Android 13 operating system. The handset is the costliest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor smartphone as it is priced at ₹48,999.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×