HMD Global owned Nokia has launched Nokia X30 smartphone in India. Nokia X30 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and runs on Android 13 operating system. The handset is the costliest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor smartphone as it is priced at ₹48,999.

Till now, Nokia G60 was the company’s latest premium smartphone. It was launched in November last year. Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

Nokia X30 vs Nokia G60 display

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The screen offers a refresh rate of 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 700 nits peak brightness. The phone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the top.

Nokia G60, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with 500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Nokia X30 vs Nokia G60 processor

Nokia X30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage capacity.

Nokia G60 is also powered by the same processor. It comes with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Nokia X30 vs Nokia G60 battery

Nokia X30 5G is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The device offers support for QC 3.0 and PD 3.0 support. The Nokia G60, on the other hand has a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Both the smartphones offer 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Nokia X30 vs Nokia G60 camera

Nokia X30 features a dual camera at the back. There is a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at the front.

Nokia G60, on the other hand, comes with a triple camera consisting of a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.