HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday announced the launch of Nokia XR20. Nokia XR20 smartphone has been built to last with military grade resilience paired with four years of monthly security updates, the latest software upgrades for up to three years, and future-proofed 5G.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said: “Indian consumers, are adventurous and outgoing and require high quality, reliable and robust smartphones that can support their fast-paced life and become an extension of their lifestyle. On an average, people damage their smartphone within just 10 weeks of purchasing it[iv]. So, they have to invest in protective cases, repairs and warranties that can increase the maintenance cost, leading to early device replacement.

The Nokia XR20 has been designed and built to survive through the frequent drops, splashes and tumbles of daily usage.

The new Nokia XR20 is the latest 5G Nokia smartphone to feature in a Bond inspired TVC with British actress Lashana Lynch who appears in character as 00 agent Nomi from No Time To Die.

Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in No Time To Die, said: “The world we live in now means we all have the ultimate gadget in our pockets. It’s amazing what smartphones can do nowadays."

Tough on and off the pitch

This device can withstand scorching +55C heat, to the icy ski slopes of –20C. The new handset can also survive the steepest of drops measuring up to 1.8m and survive one hour underwater. Also, if it gets dirty, you can give it a good scrub with soap and water.

Stamina and endurance

The Nokia XR20 boasts the longest-ever monthly security updates from Nokia phones maker – four years – and up to three years of software upgrades.

With an up to two-day battery life, it will also go the distance on a single charge, but should you need to power up quickly it supports 15W Qi wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

Photo finishes

The Nokia XR20 comes equipped with 48MP ZEISS optics dual camera for excellent portraits or broad landscape shots. It has two flashes.

The all-new SpeedWarp mode lets you capture a whole lot of adventure in a compact, exciting montage. “The Nokia XR20 keeps a steady hand on precious family memories – even when you’re at a sandbox or an adventure park, your footage will look stable with Action Cam mode," the company said in a release.

The OZO spatial audio with wind-noise cancellation will ensure your videos are a true representation of the moment itself, without any unwanted sounds interrupting.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia XR20 will be available in Ultra Blue and Granite colour options and comes in 6/128GB configuration at a recommended best buy price of ₹46,999, across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking from 20-29 October, 2021 and the sales will start from 30 October, 2021. Customers who pre-book the smartphone can avail free gifts such as a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth ₹3,599, and One year of screen protection plan.

