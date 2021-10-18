Nokia XR20 launched with military-grade durability. Check price, details

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said: “Indian consumers, are adventurous and outgoing and require high quality, reliable and robust smartphones that can support their fast-paced life and become an extension of their lifestyle. On an average, people damage their smartphone within just 10 weeks of purchasing it[iv]. So, they have to invest in protective cases, repairs and warranties that can increase the maintenance cost, leading to early device replacement.