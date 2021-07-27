HMD Global has launched the new Nokia XR20 smartphone which is built with special emphasis on ruggedness. The overall design of the new smartphone seems to be similar to the Nokia X20. However, the XR20 has been toughened in almost all aspects. HMD Global likes to call the device “life-proof".

The phone gets a casing that is made to the MIL-STD-810H military standard, and the company claims that the screen is the ‘toughest glass yet’. Nokia is confident about the toughness of the phone, so much so that it claims if the device gets dirty, one can “just clean it with soap and water."

HMD Global is also giving the device 3 years of warranty along with assured Android OS updates. For security updates, the company has promised support for 4 years.

Adding to the toughness of the screen, the company has launched the device with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus which it claims is the toughest glass it could find for the purpose.

In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G which is an entry-level Snapdragon chipset in its new 5G-compatible series. The device only comes in one variant that gets 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a dual-lens camera on the back with a 48MP primary lens and the other a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front-facing camera houses an 8MP unit. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display. The phone also gets stereo speakers with OZO Audio. The device extracts power from a 4,630mAh battery.

The smartphone has been launched at a steep price point, considering the internals of the device. The Nokia XR20 has been launched at a price of $550 (roughly around ₹41,000). The device has been launched in a single memory variant and two colour variants. The Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue and Granite Grey.

Availability in India has still not been confirmed by the company but at this price point, the device will face stiff competition from various brands in the mid-premium range.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.