Nord 2T 5G: A new, upgraded smartphone experience from OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G stacks a powerful camera unit on its rear comprised of the same flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as the OnePlus 10R, a 120° ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP mono lens. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 was handpicked by OnePlus for its 1/1.56-inch large sensor size, 1.0 μm pixel size, and its support for OIS that, combined its ability to let in 56 per cent more light, allows the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to capture brighter and more detailed photos even in dimly lit environments. It also features an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view to capture more of every scene.