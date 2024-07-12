CMF Phone 1 available to buy at ₹14,999 during first sale today: Display, chipset, camera and all you need to know
CMF Phone 1 by Nothing debuts at ₹15,999 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP primary sensor, and 6.67 inch AMOLED display. It promises 2 years of OS updates, 3 years of security patches, and supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3.
Nothing sub-brand CMF's first ever smartphone, CMF Phone 1, goes on sale today at an effective price of ₹14,999. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek 7300 chipset and features a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone also comes with some nifty hardware accessories like interchangeable back cases, card holder and neck strap, and phone stand.