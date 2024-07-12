CMF Phone 1 by Nothing debuts at ₹ 15,999 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP primary sensor, and 6.67 inch AMOLED display. It promises 2 years of OS updates, 3 years of security patches, and supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3.

Nothing sub-brand CMF's first ever smartphone, CMF Phone 1, goes on sale today at an effective price of ₹14,999. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek 7300 chipset and features a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone also comes with some nifty hardware accessories like interchangeable back cases, card holder and neck strap, and phone stand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMF Phone 1 Price: The CMF Phone 1 is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,999. It can be bought from Flipkart, CMF India website and the company's retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, CMF is offering a discount of ₹1,000 by making the payment using HDFC and Axis bank cards during the first sale. The discount takes the effective price of the smartphone to ₹14,999 and ₹16,999, respectively.

CMF Phone 1 specifications: CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold full price and colour variants leaked ahead of August 13 global launch.

Also Read | Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold full price and colour variants leaked ahead of August 13 global launch

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. Nothing promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches with the latest device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, there is a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP shooter in front of the camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera can shoot a maximum of 1080p videos at 30fps while the rear camera is capable of capturing 4k videos at 30fps.

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The CMF Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!