CMF Phone 1 India launch on July 8: Expected price, specs and everything expected
Nothing's CMF brand is launching its first smartphone, CMF Phone 1, with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and changeable back. Expected to have a 50MP primary camera, 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.
Nothing sub-brand CMF is all set to introduce its first-ever smartphone in India and other global markets on July 8. Prior to the lanch, CMF has confirmed a number of key details about the Phone 1 while many other specifications have surfaced via leaks.