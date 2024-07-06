Nothing's CMF brand is launching its first smartphone, CMF Phone 1, with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and changeable back. Expected to have a 50MP primary camera, 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Nothing sub-brand CMF is all set to introduce its first-ever smartphone in India and other global markets on July 8. Prior to the lanch, CMF has confirmed a number of key details about the Phone 1 while many other specifications have surfaced via leaks.

CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED dispalay with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. It is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and feature a changeable back.

CMF Phone 1 specifications: According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits (800 nits in high brightness mode) and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The upcoming Nothing device is likely to have an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There could also be support for expandable 2TB storage via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. The CMF Phone 1 could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, with promised support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

CMF Phone 1 expected price: The tipster suggests that the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at ₹15,999, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the could be priced at ₹17,999. However, Brar points out that these prices are likely to include all bank discounts.

