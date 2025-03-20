Nothing's CMF Phone 2 may launch soon, following the success of the CMF Phone 1. Leaked images show a redesigned rear panel with a triple-camera setup and a matte finish, suggesting improved photography and accessory compatibility, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

Carl Pei’s company, Nothing, may soon expand its lineup with the CMF Phone 2 following the success of its Nothing Phone (3a) series. While CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has yet to make an official announcement, leaked renders have surfaced online, providing a sneak peek at the smartphone’s potential design and features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Reddit user, going by the name UpperPerformer6651, has shared alleged hands-on images and concept renders of the CMF Phone 2. The images suggest a redesigned rear panel with a triple-camera setup, a notable upgrade from its predecessor’s dual-camera system. The sensors appear to be arranged in a triangular formation alongside an LED flash, hinting at an enhanced photographic experience.

The renders depict the handset in black with a matte finish, maintaining the aesthetic continuity of the CMF Phone 1. Furthermore, the presence of screws on the rear panel suggests that the device will continue to support interchangeable covers and proprietary accessories. These screws appear to be positioned similarly to those on the first-generation model, indicating possible compatibility with existing accessories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A look back at the CMF Phone 1 CMF Phone 1, the brand’s debut smartphone, was launched in India in July 2024 with a starting price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It featured a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood, it was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The handset boasted a robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, alongside 5W reverse wired charging. Additionally, it carried an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.