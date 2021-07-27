Nothing has finally launched its first earbuds Ear (1) in India. The company conducted the launch event on the YouTube channel of Lewis Hilsenteger called Unbox Therapy. The pricing of the Nothing Ear (1) was revealed earlier.

Price and Availability

The new earbuds will be available at a price of ₹5,999 in India and the product will go on the first sale on 17 August via Flipkart at 12 PM.

Nothing Ear (1) will comes with a new design language and it is priced aggressively in India. The same earbuds will cost much higher in other markets such as US and UK. In US, the earbuds have been launched at a price of USD 99 (roughly around ₹7,400), in UK it has been priced at GBP 99 (roughly ₹10,200).

Features

The new Ear (1) come has a weight of 4.7g and it comes with 11.6mm speaker driver. The sound has been calibrated by Teenage Engineering. The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation.

In terms of battery charge, the Nothing Ear (1) boasts a playback time of up to 34 hours. The earbuds individually provide 5 hours of listening time (included in 34 hours). Nothing has also claimed the earbuds can be charged wirelessly and can be charged fast.

The earbuds get IPX4 certified sweat and dust resistance. The company claims that the earbuds feature a mesh design to provide better water and dust resistance.

Coming to the design language, the earbuds are designed to showcase the 'beauty of technology'. The company states, "We gave ear (1) transparent veneers to highlight and celebrate the craftsmanship underneath, and reveal the raw beauty of our technology."









