Nothing Ear (1) earbuds launched in India. Price, availability, other details

Nothing Ear (1) will comes with a new design language and it is priced aggressively in India. The same earbuds will cost much higher in other markets such as US and UK. In US, the earbuds have been launched at a price of USD 99 (roughly around ₹7,400), in UK it has been priced at GBP 99 (roughly ₹10,200).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}