Nothing Ear (1) gets costlier in India: Check new price1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 05:16 PM IST
- Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds feature a transparent design. It comes equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and has two levels of ANC.
Carl Pei’s Nothing has increased the price of Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds in India. Launched In 2021 with a price tag of ₹5,999 (White colour variant), the device is selling at ₹7,299 onwards on Flipkart. While its Black colour model was launched later for ₹6,999 price tag. It is now up for grabs at ₹8,499 on the e-tailer’s site.