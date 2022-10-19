Carl Pei’s Nothing has increased the price of Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds in India. Launched In 2021 with a price tag of ₹5,999 (White colour variant), the device is selling at ₹7,299 onwards on Flipkart. While its Black colour model was launched later for ₹6,999 price tag. It is now up for grabs at ₹8,499 on the e-tailer’s site.

The announcement was made by the company CEO Carl Pei via a post on microblogging site Twitter. “On October 26, we'll be raising the prices for Ear (1) to $149 due to an increase in costs", the tweet reads. Although it is almost a week to go before the price hike, the new prices are already live on Flipkart, as mentioned above.

Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds feature a transparent design. It comes equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and has two levels of ANC. The earbuds also offer a transparency mode. It comes with Clear Voice Technology which is said to cancel out unnecessary distractions to offer clear voice quality.

The ear(1) is said to have a battery backup of 5.7 hours and up to 34 hours with the charging case. The device also comes with a fast charging feature and is claimed to deliver 8 hours of total listening time with 10 minutes of charge.

The price hike comes before the launch of Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. Coincidentally, the new earbuds will also be launched on October 26, the price hike date as mentioned in the post. Nothing Ear (Stick) has been spotted on FCC certification website along with BIS website. The upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case that will be more portable to carry.

The device was first showcased at London Fashion week last month. Similar to its predecessor, Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds may have a transparent design. Instead of the in-ear design found on Nothing Ear (1), the yet to be launched earbuds may come with semi in-ear buds, featuring eartips to securely fit into the ear canal. Words Ear (stick) will be embossed on each earbud.