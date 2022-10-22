Nothing Ear (2) alleged renders appear online: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 08:34 PM IST
- Purported images of the Nothing Ear 2 earphone show a semi-transparent case for the earbuds shell and stem.
Nothing is gearing up to bring Nothing Ear (Stick) on October 26. Meanwhile, alleged renders of Nothing Ear (2) – successor to the Nothing Ear (1) – have appeared online. Popular tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared purported images of the upcoming earphone showing a semi-transparent case for the earbuds shell and stem.