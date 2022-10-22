Nothing is gearing up to bring Nothing Ear (Stick) on October 26. Meanwhile, alleged renders of Nothing Ear (2) – successor to the Nothing Ear (1) – have appeared online. Popular tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared purported images of the upcoming earphone showing a semi-transparent case for the earbuds shell and stem.

The photos also show "Ear (2)" branding on the stem instead of the Nothing logo. The device may have a transparent encasing. Nothing ear (2) is likely to continue with the see-through internals concept and may look very similar to the existing model. There is no information about the specifications and features of the earbuds.

Nothing has announced a launch event on October 26, 2022 at 15:00 BST (7:30pm IST). The launch will be broadcasted on Nothing's official website. The company will announce the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds at the event. First showcased at London Fashion Week, the upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case that will be more portable to carry.

Nothing Ear (Stick) charging case may have a 350mAh battery, while each earbud may be equipped with a 36mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Nothing Ear (1) become costlier

Recently, the company increased the price of Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds in India. Launched In 2021 with a price tag of ₹5,999 (White colour variant), the device is selling at ₹7,299 onwards on Flipkart. While its Black colour model was launched later for ₹6,999 price tag. It is now up for grabs at ₹8,499 on the e-tailer’s site.