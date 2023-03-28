Nothing Ear (2) earbuds goes on sale today in India. Check price, features, more

Nothing, a London-based company led by Carl Pei, has launched its third pair of earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), in India and other global markets. These earbuds succeed the previously launched Nothing Ear (1) in 2021 and share a similar design profile, but with added features. The updated Nothing X app now includes new features that work better with the Ear (2). While the earbuds were previously available for a limited-time sale on e-commerce platforms, they are now available for open sale in India starting March 28, 2023.

Nothing Ear (2): Price in India

The Nothing Ear (2) is available for purchase at a price of ₹9,999 in a single white colour variant. Interested customers can make their purchase through online e-commerce channels such as Flipkart and Myntra, or through select offline stores. According to the company's website, the earbuds will be available for open sale starting today (March 28) at 12 pm.

Nothing Ear (2): Specifications and features

The Ear (2) earbuds from Nothing retain the company's signature transparent design and are designed to offer users an unparalleled audio experience. They come with Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology. Nothing claims that the earbuds will provide up to 36 hours of playback time and also support fast charging.

With the Nothing X app, users can create their own Personal Sound Profile on the Ear (2) earbuds. To create this profile, users can take a hearing test available on the app. Based on the test results, the earbuds will adjust the equaliser settings to offer the best sound quality for the user's specific hearing abilities. This feature allows users to customise their audio experience and create a unique audio profile based on their hearing ID.

According to the company, the Ear (2) features its most advanced noise-cancellation technology yet. The earbuds offer customisable Personalised Active Noise Cancellation, which adapts to the shape of the user's ear canal. Additionally, the Ear (2) features an Adaptive Mode that can automatically adjust the level of noise reduction based on the surrounding environment.

The Ear (2) earbuds are equipped with an 11.6 mm dynamic driver, as well as a custom diaphragm and a redesigned combination of polyurethane and graphene materials, which the company claims provides improved bass and richer high frequencies. The earbuds also offer Dual Connection, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them easily. Additionally, the Ear (2) is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance.