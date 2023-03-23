Nothing Ear 2 with enhanced battery life, ANC launched. Check price, features

Nothing Ear 2 with enhanced battery life, ANC launched. Check price, features2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:54 AM IST
The recently launched Nothing Ear 2 earphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, while they will cost $149 in the US and EUR 129 in European markets. Indian consumers can purchase them starting March 28 at 12:00 pm IST via Flipkart, Myntra, and various offline retail stores.
On Wednesday, Nothing, the UK-based brand founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, launched its second audio product - the Nothing Ear 2. These truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with numerous upgrades over last year's Ear 1, including active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and support for the new LHDC 5.0 codec. The earphones feature a transparent casing and are IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance. They will be available for purchase in India starting March 28th.