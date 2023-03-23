Nothing Ear 2 with enhanced battery life, ANC launched. Check price, features

On Wednesday, Nothing, the UK-based brand founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, launched its second audio product - the Nothing Ear 2. These truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with numerous upgrades over last year's Ear 1, including active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and support for the new LHDC 5.0 codec. The earphones feature a transparent casing and are IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance. They will be available for purchase in India starting March 28th.

Nothing Ear 2: Price in India

The recently launched Nothing Ear 2 earphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, while they will cost $149 in the US and EUR 129 in European markets. Indian consumers can purchase them starting March 28 at 12:00 pm IST via Flipkart, Myntra, and various offline retail stores. It's worth noting that the previous model, Nothing Ear 1, was released in July 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 5,999.

Nothing Ear 2: Specifications and features

Similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear 2 earphones feature a transparent dual-chamber design and are equipped with the company's 11.6mm customised drivers. Each earpiece also contains three AI-backed microphones. The in-ear earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC), which can eliminate surrounding and background noises of up to 40dB to deliver an improved listening experience.

The audio device comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support for the new LHDC 5.0 codec, as well as the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earpieces are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, while the case is IP55 rated for durability against water and dust.

The Nothing Ear 2 earphones can be paired with Android and iOS devices using the Nothing X app. They come with touch-sensitive controls on the stem, which can be used to adjust the volume, control playback, and switch between noise cancellation modes. These touch gestures are customizable through the paired app.

These wearables from Nothing also support Google Fast Pair for easy pairing with Android devices and Swift Pair feature for quick pairing with Windows 10 computers. Additionally, the earbuds come with a Low Latency Mode for gaming and a dedicated Transparency Mode.

The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds come with a 33mAh battery in each earpiece and a 485mAh battery in the charging case. They offer up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC turned off and up to 8 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The earphones support wireless charging up to 2.5W and reverse charging on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone 1. The case can be charged via USB Type-C port as well. With dimensions of 29.4 x 21.5 x 23.5mm and weight of 4.5 grams, the earbuds are accompanied by a charging case.