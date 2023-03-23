Nothing Ear 2 with enhanced battery life, ANC launched. Check price, features

The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds come with a 33mAh battery in each earpiece and a 485mAh battery in the charging case. They offer up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC turned off and up to 8 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The earphones support wireless charging up to 2.5W and reverse charging on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone 1. The case can be charged via USB Type-C port as well. With dimensions of 29.4 x 21.5 x 23.5mm and weight of 4.5 grams, the earbuds are accompanied by a charging case.