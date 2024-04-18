Nothing Ear, Ear (a) launched in India: Details on price, playtime, features and more
Nothing introduces two new wireless earbuds in India: the premium Nothing Ear with transparent design, ANC up to 45 dB, LHDC 5.0 support, and 40.5-hour playtime; and the budget-friendly Ear (a) featuring ANC, Hi-Res Audio, and 42.5-hour playback.
Carl Pie owned Nothing has unveiled its latest offerings in the wireless audio realm - the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) - in the Indian market. While the Nothing Ear represents the pinnacle of the lineup, boasting premium features, the Ear (a) caters to users seeking quality without breaking the bank.