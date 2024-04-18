Nothing introduces two new wireless earbuds in India: the premium Nothing Ear with transparent design, ANC up to 45 dB, LHDC 5.0 support, and 40.5-hour playtime; and the budget-friendly Ear (a) featuring ANC, Hi-Res Audio, and 42.5-hour playback.

Carl Pie owned Nothing has unveiled its latest offerings in the wireless audio realm - the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) - in the Indian market. While the Nothing Ear represents the pinnacle of the lineup, boasting premium features, the Ear (a) caters to users seeking quality without breaking the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Distinguishing itself with a distinctive transparent design, the Nothing Ear embodies the company's unique design ethos. Featuring an advanced driver system, including 11 mm dynamic drivers with a ceramic diaphragm and a dual-chamber design, this flagship model incorporates two additional vents to enhance airflow.

The Nothing Ear impresses with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities of up to 45 dB, customizable across three levels - high, medium, and low. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, supporting LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs, it provides audiophiles with high-fidelity sound. Users can fine-tune settings like ANC and equalizer through the intuitive Nothing X app. With Clear Voice Technology and improved mic design, calls are crystal clear, experiencing 60% less interference compared to its predecessor, the Ear (2). Boasting 8.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and a remarkable total playtime of 40.5 hours, the Nothing Ear also offers convenient features like pinch controls, Dual Connection, and Low Lag Mode.

Meanwhile, the Ear (a) caters to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality. Equipped with ANC up to 45dB and a Smart ANC algorithm, this model delivers Hi-Res Audio Certified sound with 2.5 times more transient power than its predecessor, the Ear (2). With pinch controls and Low Lag Mode, it ensures a seamless user experience. Offering an impressive total playback time of 42.5 hours and the convenience of 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, the Ear (a) is a compelling choice for those seeking affordable excellence.

The Nothing Ear is set to hit the shelves on April 29 at a retail price of Rs. 11,999, while the Ear (a) will be available starting April 22 for Rs. 7,999. To sweeten the deal, both models will be offered at an introductory price of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 5,999 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

