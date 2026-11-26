Nothing has revealed the design of its upcoming Ear (note) earbuds ahead of their December 8, 2026 launch. On November 26, the tech start-up unveiled a fresh “teaser” video on X, featuring a pair of transparent headsets and a metallic charging case featuring separate ‘TALK' and ‘RECORD' buttons. The device is expected to be Nothing's first AI-powered hardware offering, which will offer wireless audio and voice recording, transcription, and AI assistance.

The new earbuds will be able to pick up conversations, such as phone calls and face-to-face meetings, and transform them into valuable insights using AI capabilities. Nothing has also confirmed Hi-Res Audio support and states Ear (note) will provide its highest level of in-ear sound yet. The company hasn't revealed the price or full details of the variant yet.

Nothing Ear (note) design and features revealed

The latest teaser reveals that the new charging case is square and features two transparent panels for a peek at the earbuds inside the case – which are metallic. There are dedicated TALK and RECORD buttons, an LED indicator and a USB Type-C charging port. There are also three more white LED lights that are visible, which could be used to show the remaining battery level.

The earbuds feature Nothing's signature transparent design and white stems that are marked with 'ear (note)'. The teaser also gives an up-close view of the internal driver assembly. There are two circular holes in the rear of the case, seemingly for microphones.

Nothing Ear (note) AI recording and transcription features Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously discussed the device's capabilities in an interview with Bloomberg. According to Pei, users will be able to start recordings with a dedicated button. The earbuds will likely be used for making phone calls, and the built-in microphones in the charging case will be used to record face-to-face conferences and conversations.

The app could produce transcripts and summaries so that users can go back and review key conversations. The device will additionally provide support for numerous AI agents with voice control, along with the Nothing's voice assistant.

Pei has said that the product is the first step to introducing a hardware context layer for AI. It's about having AI agents use recorded conversations and take actions like drafting documents, drafting emails and assigning work.

Nothing Ear (note) launch date, availability and expected price Recording conversations raises questions about user privacy. The company reportedly had met with law firms and had begun privacy certifications of the device. The company has also reportedly formed a data and security team in London to tackle these issues.

Nothing will officially launch the Ear (note) on December 8, 2026. The company has yet to confirm its pricing, availability and full specifications.