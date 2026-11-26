Nothing has revealed the design of its upcoming Ear (note) earbuds ahead of their 8 December launch. On 26 November, the tech start-up released a “teaser” video on X, featuring a pair of transparent headsets and a metallic charging case with separate ‘TALK' and ‘RECORD' buttons. The device is expected to be Nothing's first AI-powered hardware offering, featuring wireless audio, voice recording, transcription and AI assistance.
The new earbuds will be able to capture conversations, such as phone calls and face-to-face meetings, and transform them into valuable insights using AI. Nothing has also confirmed Hi-Res Audio support and states the Ear (note) will provide its highest level of in-ear sound yet. The company hasn't revealed the price or full details of the variant yet.
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The teaser reveals that the new charging case is square and features two transparent panels that let you peek at the earbuds inside– which are metallic. There are dedicated TALK and RECORD buttons, an LED indicator and a USB Type-C charging port. There are also three more white LED lights visible, used to indicate the remaining battery level.
The earbuds feature Nothing's signature transparent design and white stems that are marked with 'ear (note)'. The teaser also gives an up-close view of the internal driver assembly. There are two circular holes in the rear of the case, seemingly for microphones.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously discussed the device's capabilities in an interview with Bloomberg. Pei said users will be able to start recordings with a dedicated button. The earbuds will likely be used for phone calls, and the built-in microphones in the charging case will record face-to-face conversations and conferences.
The app could produce transcripts and summaries so that users can go back and review key conversations. The device will also support numerous AI agents via voice control, along with Nothing's voice assistant.
Pei said that the product is the first step to introducing a hardware context layer for AI. It's about having AI agents use recorded conversations and take actions like drafting documents, drafting emails and assigning work.
Recording conversations raises questions about user privacy. The company reportedly met with law firms and had begun privacy certifications for the device. The company has also formed a data and security team in London to tackle these issues.
The Ear (note) will officially launch on 8 December. The company has yet to confirm its pricing, availability and full specifications.
The launch follows a flurry of efforts by technology firms to develop new AI-powered devices. Meta is reportedly developing its Muse Charm AI device, while OpenAI is also developing a smart speaker along with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. However, whether these new AI gadgets can achieve mainstream adoption remains to be seen.