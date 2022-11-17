Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale today: Details on price, offer and more

Nothing Ear (Stick): Price in India

The Nothing Ear (Stick) was initially launched in India at ₹8,499. The earbuds are all set to go on sale starting today from 12:00 PM IST. Interested buyers can purchase the audio device online via the official website of the company and order it from Flipkart as well. Interestingly, the brand is offering a ₹1,000 off to the existing customers of the company who own any Nothing device.