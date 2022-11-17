Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale today: Details on price, offer and more

The Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale today for the first time in India. This is the third product from Nothing and second from the brand as earbuds. The London based company had launched the Nothing Phone as its first offering in India. The Ear (Stick) looks like a cylindrical box and opens with a twist.
Nothing Ear (Stick): Price in India
The Nothing Ear (Stick) was initially launched in India at ₹8,499. The earbuds are all set to go on sale starting today from 12:00 PM IST. Interested buyers can purchase the audio device online via the official website of the company and order it from Flipkart as well. Interestingly, the brand is offering a ₹1,000 off to the existing customers of the company who own any Nothing device.
Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent at various frequencies.
Each bud weighs only 4.4g, about which the company says, makes the device featherlight. It, however, does not come with silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.
These earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology which measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during the usage.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with three high-definition mics that filter out louder background noises and amplify the voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. Moreover, the earbuds press controls that are located on each earbud and work even when users’ fingers are wet. Users can press on the earbud stem to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.
In terms of battery, the Ear Stick promises up to seven hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to three hours of talking time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge, for faster charging. Users can plug in the charger for 10 minutes and a listening time of up to two hours.
