Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Nothing has launched its Nothing Ear (Stick) in India. It is the company’s second pair of earbuds and third product to be out after Nothing Phone (1). Apart from eye-pleasing design, these earbuds are claimed to offer up to 29 hours of playtime and a large 12.6mm driver which promises enhanced sound quality.
Nothing Ear (Stick): Price in India
The Nothing Ear (Stick) has been launched in India at a price of ₹8,499. These earbuds will be available for purchase from November 17,2022 via Myntra and Flipkart. The earbuds will be available across 40 countries and regions, including UK, US and Europe at nothing.tech and select retailers.
Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent at various frequencies.
Each bud weighs only 4.4g, about which the company says, makes the device featherlight. It, however, does not come with silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.
These earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology which measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during the usage.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with three high-definition mics that filter out louder background noises and amplify the voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. Moreover, the earbuds press controls that are located on each earbud and work even when users’ fingers are wet. Users can press on the earbud stem to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.
In terms of battery, the Ear Stick promises up to seven hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to three hours of talking time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge, for faster charging. Users can plug in the charger for 10 minutes and a listening time of up to two hours.
