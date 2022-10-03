Carl Pei’s Nothing recently teased its upcoming Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds at London Fashion week. The upcoming earbuds looked more pocketable with a lipstick- shaped charging case. Now, alleged renders of Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds have leaked online. Shared by Twitter user @Za_Raczke, the images show the design of the earbuds.

Similar to its predecessor, Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds may have a transparent design. Instead of the in-ear design found on Nothing Ear (1), the yet to be launched earbuds may come with semi in-ear buds, featuring eartips to securely fit into the ear canal. Words Ear (stick) will be embossed on each earbud.

Nothing is rumoured to have removed the active noise cancellation feature from the device. This is to make the upcoming earbuds affordable. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000). To compare, Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds launched in Europe with EUR 99 price tag. In India, the earbuds are priced at ₹5,999.

Recently, the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbud was spotted on the FCC certification website. As per the listing, each earbud may house a 36mAh battery. While the charging case could be backed by a 350mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds may have a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. It may have an ergonomic design with extremely light and comfortable fit. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds have also passed through the BIS certification, hinting at the device’s launch in India soon. As mentioned above, the upcoming Nothing earbuds may carry an affordable price tag.