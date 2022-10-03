Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS buds alleged renders appear online2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 11:45 AM IST
- Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds were teased at London Fashion week.
- The earbuds will succeed the Nothing Ear (1).
Listen to this article
Carl Pei’s Nothing recently teased its upcoming Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds at London Fashion week. The upcoming earbuds looked more pocketable with a lipstick- shaped charging case. Now, alleged renders of Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds have leaked online. Shared by Twitter user @Za_Raczke, the images show the design of the earbuds.