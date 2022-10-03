Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS buds alleged renders appear online

Recently, the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbud was spotted on the FCC certification website. As per the listing, each earbud may house a 36mAh battery. While the charging case could be backed by a 350mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds may have a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. It may have an ergonomic design with extremely light and comfortable fit. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.