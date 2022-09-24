Nothing Ear (stick) TWS buds teased: First look, expected features and more1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 04:51 PM IST
- Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds' charging case has a transparent design with ‘Nothing’ branding on it
Listen to this article
Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to bring yet another audio product. The company has teased Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds at Chet Lo's SS23 London Fashion Week. The upcoming earbuds will have a revamped design as far as the charging case is concerned. The case is now lipstick- shaped and looks more pocketable.