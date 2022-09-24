Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to bring yet another audio product. The company has teased Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds at Chet Lo's SS23 London Fashion Week. The upcoming earbuds will have a revamped design as far as the charging case is concerned. The case is now lipstick- shaped and looks more pocketable.

The company has also shared a post of the upcoming device on Twitter. “Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique. Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway," the tweet reads. In the images, one can see Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds with a transparent design similar to the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1).

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.



Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

Nothing has not revealed any details of the device. The all-new Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to launch later this year.

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds: What to expect

According to online reports, Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to mimic the design of the existing Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. It is tipped to come without additional silicon tips. Also, the company is rumoured to have removed the active noise cancellation feature from the device. This is to make the upcoming earbuds affordable. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000). To compare, Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds launched in Europe with EUR 99 price tag. In India, the earbuds are priced at ₹5,999.

Coming back to the yet-to-be-launched Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds is expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds may have a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. It may have an ergonomic design with extremely light and comfortable fit.