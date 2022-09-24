Nothing Ear (stick) TWS buds teased: First look, expected features and more

According to online reports, Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to mimic the design of the existing Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. It is tipped to come without additional silicon tips. Also, the company is rumoured to have removed the active noise cancellation feature from the device. This is to make the upcoming earbuds affordable. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000). To compare, Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds launched in Europe with EUR 99 price tag. In India, the earbuds are priced at ₹5,999.