Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds launch on October 26: Details

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds may have a transparent design.
The upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case that will be more portable to carry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are set to make a debut in the global markets soon. The earbuds will be launched by the company on October 26 at 15:00 BST (7:30pm IST). The launch will be broadcasted on Nothing's official website. The device’s launch date was announced by the company via a post on microblogging site Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are set to make a debut in the global markets soon. The earbuds will be launched by the company on October 26 at 15:00 BST (7:30pm IST). The launch will be broadcasted on Nothing's official website. The device’s launch date was announced by the company via a post on microblogging site Twitter.
“Made to be heard. Seen. But not felt. Ear (stick) is coming. Our most advanced sound experience yet. Learn everything in the Ear (stick) Reveal on 26 October, 15:00 BST. Watch live on http://nothing.tech," the tweet reads.
“Made to be heard. Seen. But not felt. Ear (stick) is coming. Our most advanced sound experience yet. Learn everything in the Ear (stick) Reveal on 26 October, 15:00 BST. Watch live on http://nothing.tech," the tweet reads.
Nothing Ear (Stick) has been spotted on FCC certification website along with BIS website. The upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case that will be more portable to carry. The device was first showcased at London Fashion week last month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nothing Ear (Stick) has been spotted on FCC certification website along with BIS website. The upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case that will be more portable to carry. The device was first showcased at London Fashion week last month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Similar to its predecessor, Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds may have a transparent design. Instead of the in-ear design found on Nothing Ear (1), the yet to be launched earbuds may come with semi in-ear buds, featuring eartips to securely fit into the ear canal. Words Ear (stick) will be embossed on each earbud.
Similar to its predecessor, Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds may have a transparent design. Instead of the in-ear design found on Nothing Ear (1), the yet to be launched earbuds may come with semi in-ear buds, featuring eartips to securely fit into the ear canal. Words Ear (stick) will be embossed on each earbud.
Nothing Ear (Stick) charging case may have a 350mAh battery, while each earbud may be equipped with a 36mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.
Nothing Ear (Stick) charging case may have a 350mAh battery, while each earbud may be equipped with a 36mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.
It is rumoured that the company may drop noise cancellation feature from the Nothing Ear (Stick), making it more affordable than the existing Nothing Ear (1). Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is rumoured that the company may drop noise cancellation feature from the Nothing Ear (Stick), making it more affordable than the existing Nothing Ear (1). Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are tipped to carry a price tag of EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000).