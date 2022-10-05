Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds launch on October 26: Details

Nothing Ear (Stick) charging case may have a 350mAh battery, while each earbud may be equipped with a 36mAh battery. Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a playback time of up to 34 hours with the charging case. On single charge, the wireless earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of up to 5.7 hours. Other expected specifications of the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.