Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds launch today: Expected features

Carl Pei’s Nothing will launch its third product today. The company will unveil Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds in the global markets along with India today. The earbuds will be launched at 15:00 BST (7:30pm IST). Those interested can watch the broadcast live on Nothing's official website.
“Today we're announcing Ear (stick), our #3 product since founding. We should always remember who supported us when we were nobodies (still are). That's why we've prepared a small thank you to all Dot Holders, Ear (1) users, and Phone (1) users. Stay tuned," reads a tweet shared by Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei ahead of the launch.
Nothing Ear (Stick) expected features
Nothing Ear (Stick) was first showcased at London Fashion week last month. The upcoming earbuds will have a lipstick- shaped charging case. It has already been spotted on FCC certification website along with the BIS website.
Similar to Nothing Ear (1), Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will have a transparent design. Instead of the in-ear design found on Nothing Ear (1), the yet to be launched earbuds may come with semi in-ear buds, featuring eartips to securely fit into the ear canal. Words Ear (stick) will be embossed on each earbud.
Nothing Ear (Stick) charging case is tipped to pack a 350mAh battery, while each earbud may pack a 36mAh battery. The all-new TWS earbuds are expected to deliver a battery life of up to 5.7 hours on a single charge and up to 34 hours with the charging case. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable are other expected features of Nothing Ear (Stick).