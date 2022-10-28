Nothing Ear Stick vs Nithing Ear 1 comparison: Details on price, features, more

Interestingly, though, both Ear 1 and Ear Stick cost very nearly the same in India. This makes the Ear Stick, in particular, tad confusing to fathom considering that all things said and done, they are still a stripped-down version of the Ear 1. With exclusive features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging, the Ear 1 remains Nothing’s higher-tier product even after Ear Stick launch. So it is obvious to pit the two against each other to see how the Ear 1 and Ear Stick stack up, in a broader sense.