Nothing expected to launch its 'Lite' version: What to expect

Nothing, a smartphone brand is reportedly working on its new smartphone. Soon after the launch of Nothing Phone (1), it is speculated that Nothing is working on a Lite version of the phone. It is believed that the upcoming phone might miss out on the signature Glyph interface.
The alleged Lite variant of Nothing Phone (1) could be a pocket-friendly version, according to the reports. To make the upcoming smartphone cheaper, it is rumored that the smartphone brand will remove some of its features. For instance, it could take down wireless charging and Glyph interface. But the new handset will run on the same processor and have similar display and camera sensors.
It is noteworthy that the upcoming Lite version of the Nothing phone could have a charger in the box to compensate for the lack of wireless charging. In terms of the battery backup, it is speculated that the smartphone will have a larger battery capacity than the usual 5,000mAh setup.
Till now, there is no information on the phone from Nothing. It is difficult to speculate about the RAM and storage capacity of the upcoming handset. Reportedly, the Lite version might come with a price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Officially, Nothing has denied that it is working on any of such smartphones.
Recently, Nothing Phone (1) was launched for Rs. 32,999. With a similar operating system, the upcoming rumored smartphone is expected to run on Nothing OS based on Android 12 out of the box and it can offer IP52 splash resistance as well.
Nothing Phone (1) has successfully managed to create hype for its upcoming phones in India. A cheaper version of the Nothing Phone will help the brand to attract more customers. It can be a little disappointing for the buyers to get the upcoming Nothing handset without Glyph lights and edgy design. The unique design of Nothing Phone (1) is what makes it special.
Meanwhile, Nothing has released two software updates to tweak and improve the interface of the handset.Along with the fingerprint scanner, the new update has also brought improvements in the Always-on display.