Nothing founder calls Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max ‘smart’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four stunning colours. The smartphones are offered in in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes with a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. Apple has also introduced the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.