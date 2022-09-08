Nothing founder calls Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max ‘smart’

“Dynamic Island is smart!” he says in the tweet praising the new feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He also applauds the Always-On Display on both iPhones.
Apple unveiled the 2022 iPhone lineup at its Far Out event on September 7. With the series, the company has introduced ‘Dynamic Island’ interface on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The interface, Apple says, enables new ways to interact with the iPhone. It features a design that adapts in real time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.
Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei via a post on microblogging site Twitter has called the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as ‘smart’.
“Dynamic Island is smart!" he says in the tweet praising the new feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He also applauds the Always-On Display on both iPhones. “AOD is late but the best implementation I've seen," he writes.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four stunning colours. The smartphones are offered in in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes with a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. Apple has also introduced the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.
While the Dynamic Island redesigns the TrueDepth camera to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.
In a related news, Samsung has once again trolled Apple. Taking a dig at Apple iPhone 14, the South Korean company tweeted "Let us know it when it folds" during the Apple Far Out event. “Cool Story Bro," reads another tweet which seems to be mocking the Purple colour varaint of iPhone 14.
